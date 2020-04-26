Biography Of Pastor David Ogbueli

Pastor David Ogbueli is the President and Senior Pastor Dominion City Worldwide. He is also the President of the Dominion Leadership Institute and a Senior Facilitator in the Institute of National Transformation. The Founder of Golden Heart Foundation and the convener of National Youths Summit.

Pastor David Ogbueli is a Minister of the Gospel. An icon of transformation and Leadership excellence. His passion for Personal and National Transformation has produced various initiatives and ministers causing a stir among youths, governments, corporate institutions, the media and other stakeholders both in Africa and globally.

Pastor David Ogbueli’s ministry of teaching, healing, mentoring, and a lot more started out in his fellowship on campus during his university days.

Pastor David Ogbueli is the founder of the New Covenant Family Ministries, a campus focused arm of the ministry with a presence in most universities in Southern Nigeria

Born 28th day of April 1968, David Ogbueli hails from the South Eastern state of Anambra. He is married to Pastor Sarah Ogbueli who he met in the university as an undergraduate. They are currently blessed with four children.

Pastor David Ogbueli commenced Christian ministry at age 12, pioneering campus fellowships as an undergraduate, the core of which metamorphosed into the birth of his church “Dominion City Worldwide”. He is a graduate of Microbiology from the great university of Nigeria, Nsuka.

He is the host of the TV and Radio Program ‘Expand your world’ that runs on many TV and Radio stations throughout the nation. His teaching and healing ministry has brought tremendous blessing to the lives of many people all around the world.

He has authored many books which include: Discovering Your Ministry, Discovering the Power of The Blood covenant, and Secrets of The Greatest Men That Ever Lived, Dealing with Rejection, The Location of Hell and The Essence of Life.

As a well-known conference speaker, he has traveled extensively, passionately taking the message of personal and national transformation to the people and leaders of nations around the world.

He is on the board of various organizations which include the Golden Heart Foundation, the principal convener of the National Youth Summit – A youth development initiative that has impacted over 100,000 youths in the nation.