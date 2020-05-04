Biography Of Apostle Ezekiel Guti

Archbishop Ezekiel Handinawangu Guti is the founder of Zimbabwe Assemblies of God Africa (ZAOGA), a Pentecostal Christian Church founded on 12 May 1960 in Bindura, Zimbabwe..

ZAOGA is also known internationally as Forward in Faith Ministries International (FIFMI), and is headquartered in Waterfalls, Harare, Zimbabwe.

Guti was born in 1923 in Ngaone, Chipinge, Manicaland Province, Rhodesia (now Zimbabwe).

He has ministered for over 50 years and spoken in several countries. He has founded seven Bible colleges named Africa MultiNation For Christ College, with three in Zimbabwe, two in Mozambique, one each in Zambia and Ghana. He has also founded various ministries including Forward in Faith Children’s Home, Children’s Ministry, Africa Christian Business Fellowship, the Gracious Women’s Fellowship, along with the Husband’s Agape International Fellowship.

On the international arena, Guti has accepted invitations to preach in several African nations as well as in Europe, the United States, Asia-Pacific countries, and the Bahamas, and has spoken in Bible schools, colleges, universities, and on television and radio programmes.

Archbishop Ezekiel Handinawangu Guti

ZAOGA has been established in over 143 nations, with over 2,000 churches in Southern Africa

Apostle Guti has written over 69 books on his teachings

His books include “Maturity Which Comes by Knowing the Ways of God”, “Understanding Your Angels”, “New African Apostle”, “Human Beings Cannot Change Without Pressure”, and “Laws and Responsibilities of a Leader”.

Apostle Guti has established churches in more than 106 nations including North America- USA California, Arizona, Texas, Oklahoma, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Washington DC, Illinois, Mexico Canada- Montreal, British Columbia, Ontario, Alberta, Saskatchewan. Fast East- China.Beijing, Shanghai Asia- India, Bangladesh, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Sarawak, Indonesia, Thailand Australia- Act.Canberra, Northern Territory- Darwin, Victoria- Melbourne, South Australia- Adelaide, NSW- Sydney, Tasmania – Hobart, Queensland- Brisbane, Western Australia- Perth, Broome, Derby, New Zealand. In 2015 He went to open an assembly in Boston, in USA in less than three months he had opened another branch of FIF in Cayman Islands and in Jamaica.

Archbishop Guti with his Wife Eunor Guti

Ezekiel H. Guti is married to Archbishop and Prophetess Eunor Guti. Their son, Ezekiel, who suffered from speech impairment and physical disabilities, drowned in a swimming pool in December 2017.