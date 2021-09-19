Bandits have released 10 of the remaining 31 abducted students of Bethel Baptist High School in Damishi, Kaduna state.

A kidnapped student of Baptist College being consoled by his mother after his release.



Joseph Hayab, chairman of the Kaduna chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), told newsmen that the students were released yesterday. He further said;

“They were released this evening and the parents have taken their children home. What the bandits are doing is to torture us.

“We are celebrating the return of 10 students, but we are having the challenge of those parents who have kept waiting every time their children are not among those released.

“It is very painful, but we thank God that 10 students are back.”

It was gathered that the bandits were paid N20 million before they released the 10 students.

