Actor Josh Brolin celebrated eight years of sobriety by thanking his family, friends and God for helping him along the challenging journey.

Josh Brolin, Avengers: Endgame Thanos

Known for his roles in the films “Avengers: Endgame” and “Dune,” the 53-year-old said sobriety is synonymous with having an awareness of the presence of God.

“Sobriety is knowing that God is in everything and that it is made up of every color and mixture of color that exists,” wrote Brolin in an Instagram post on Nov. 1. “Thank you, God, family and friends for the most punk rock sobriety imaginable.”

Brolin also described sobriety as a selfless gesture of love.

“Sobriety is finally loving without every thought being about how it only affects you. Sobriety is a moment of being able to love and be consumed by the glee it brings someone else,” he continued in the post. “Sobriety is knowing the difference between selfishness and integrity. Sobriety is knowing the moon late at night when she was there for you in your toughest hour, and now again, her witnessing your greatest joys.”

In the post, Brolin wrote that sobriety is when his children look at him and trust what they see, which he said is evident in their pupils and the way they stand before him because “they know they are not being cultivated into some idea, but celebrated for the original they are growing into.”

“Sobriety is climbing in your truck for a 6 a.m. call, after eight years of sobriety and there being a card from your wife telling you how grateful she is for you having made the decision to put it down and to live instead, accompanied by a collage board of your children — [that] was created because of that decision,” he wrote. “Sobriety is about living better than your remembrance of what your greatest drunk ever was — an everyday malleability into gratitude for what is. None of this is deserved. All of it is perception. Deeply grateful.”

According to Faithwire, Brolin checked into rehab in 2013 and used affirmations of love, life, trust and his children to define his sobriety. However, the actor has previously stated he is not “particularly religious.”

“Everywhere we have traveled the one place Kathryn and I always found a great solace in were chapels,” he wrote in an Instagram post back in December. “Not being particularly religious, but a God feeling heavily inundating our lives, chapels have always been the sanctuaries where we felt most connectedly free to give thanks.”

Brolin said at the time that he and his wife named one of their daughters Chapel Grace as a reminder of the “manifestation of that celestial feeling that was always felt as we meandered and knelt.”