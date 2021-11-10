Noted evangelical leader the Rev. Franklin Graham underwent surgery on Monday at the Mayo Clinic for a heart problem and said the procedure was a success.

In a statement shared with The Christian Post, Samaritan’s Purse said:

Franklin Graham successfully underwent a specialized heart surgery today at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. In recent months, Franklin had developed constrictive pericarditis, inflammation, and hardening of the sac around the heart that compresses the heart and prevents it from working properly. The surgery involved removing the pericardium.

His doctors expect a full recovery and assured him that he should be able to return to his normal activity and ministry schedule. Mr. Graham said that he is looking forward to multiple opportunities across the globe in 2022 to proclaim the Gospel of Jesus Christ and invite people to put their faith in Him. He is also eager to resume riding his motorcycle by springtime. He and his family appreciate everyone’s prayers.

The 69-year-old president of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and Samaritan’s Purse posted an update on his Facebook page Tuesday morning.

Graham explained that he had developed constrictive pericarditis, an inflammation and hardening of the sac around the heart, which involves compressing of the heart.

“The surgery involved removing the pericardium, and we thank God that it went well,” wrote Graham. “The team here at Mayo Clinic does such an incredible job — I couldn’t speak more highly of them.”

Graham went on to note that doctors expect the evangelist to make “a full recovery” and will eventually be “able to return to my normal ministry schedule.”

“I look forward to many opportunities around the world in 2022 to preach the Gospel of Jesus Christ and invite people to put their faith and trust in Him,” he added.

“I’m also looking forward to being able to ride my motorcycle by the time warm weather hits! I appreciate everyone’s prayers.”

The son of the late Rev. Billy Graham has taken up his father’s mantle as a traveling preacher and evangelist.

From Sept. 19 to Oct. 2, Graham launched an eight-city evangelism campaign known as the “God Loves You” tour, which included approximately 56,000 attendees, among whom approximately 5,000 people indicated a decision to accept Jesus Christ as their Savior.

“Franklin shared the Good News at each stop, offering the hope of Jesus Christ during a time when many are struggling with the death of loved ones, loss of employment, or fear of what lies ahead,” explained the tour’s website.

“He invited those who don’t know Christ to surrender their lives to Him and discover His lasting peace.”

In addition to Graham speaking at the tour, there were also musical groups involved in the events, including the Newsboys and Marcos Witt.

“Times change, culture changes, but people’s need for a relationship with God through His Son, Jesus Christ, doesn’t change,” Graham said last month.

“With all the bad news around us day in and day out, people need hope. I want people along Route 66 — and the rest of this nation — to know that God loves them.”