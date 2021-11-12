Pray for Sister Esther, as her husband undergoes very serious surgery for complications with his heart.



Sister Esther served as a missionary in North Korea for many years; you may have come across her story in Back To Jerusalem’s book, Smuggling Light. Esther is one of the very few people in the world to be arrested for her faith in both North Korea and China – and live to tell the story.



Today, we are asking for our partners around the world to join us as we pray for Esther’s husband as he is in surgery.