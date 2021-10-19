“We were beaten but we won’t stay down,” Father Emmanuel Faweh Kazah, a professor at the seminary, told Aid to the Church International. “We won’t allow ourselves to be cowed by threats emanating from men and women of the underworld. We will courageously carry the torch of the Gospel to the ends of the earth notwithstanding the barrage of attacks on the Christian Faith!”

According to Catholic News Agency, the three seminarians abducted from Christ the King Major Seminary this past Monday in Kaduna State, Nigeria, have been released.

“Barely 48 hours after their kidnap, our beloved brothers were released by their abductors,” said Father Emmanuel Okolo, chancellor of the Diocese of Kafanchan, in a statement on Wednesday.

Father Okolo expressed gratitude to “all those that have offered prayers and entreaties for the quick release of our Seminarians and Others who are still in the dens of their kidnappers.”

The Seminary school, located in Fayit, Fadam Kagoma, in Nigeria’s Kaduna State, was attacked by unknown gunmen at approximately 7:50pm on Monday.

Six Seminarians were injured in the attack, and have since been released from the hospital and confirmed stable.

