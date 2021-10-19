According to the Union of Catholic Asian News (UCA), seven pastors were arrested during a prayer meeting in Northern India’s Uttar Pradesh on October 10th, for allegedly violating the states anti-conversion law.

Since their arrest, the pastors have been charged with “illegal assembly”, and remain in jail.

“We will move bail applications and are hopeful that they will be out of jail soon,” said one of their lawyers, Ashish Kumar.

Anti-conversion laws are widely abused in India. Radical nationalists falsely accuse Christians of forcefully converting individuals to Christianity to justify harassment and assault. Local police often overlook violence perpetrated against Christians due to false accusations of forced conversion.

Please pray for our suffering brothers and sisters in Uttar Pradesh, and throughout India. Pray that the Lord will strengthen the church as it continues to face an increased amount of violence. Please also pray for those who persecute the church, that they will be transformed by the love of Jesus and be granted true repentance.