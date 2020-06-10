14-year-old Cut Into Pieces By Radicals For Converting To Christianity

Samaru Madkami was murdered in cold blood by a group of religious fanatics, for hisfaith in Jesus Christ

A 14-year-old Christian convert in the east-Indian state of Odisha was murdered in cold blood by a group of religious fanatics, who reportedly cut up his body into pieces.

On the night of Thursday, 04/06/2020, a group of religious goons took young Samaru Madkami to a nearby jungle under the pretext of a meeting. The assailants then took him to a secluded area and mercilessly tortured the grade 7 student, slayed him by slitting his neck, smashed his head with a stone and chopped his body into pieces. After carrying out this gruesome crime, the assassins buried the body and made their way back to the village, Persecution Relief reports.

Pastor Bijay from the Malkangiri district told the nonprofit serving persecuted churches in India about how a group of suspected Hindu radicals (some of whom did not live in the village) ganged up last Thursday to kidnap Christians in the remote Kenduguda village.

As a result, seventh-grader Samaru Madkami was killed by the perpetrators, who were said to have cut his neck and crushed his head with a rock. The suspects are also alleged to have cut the teenager’s body into pieces and buried him in a pit.

Pastor Bijay explained that he reported to local police last Friday that the teen went missing after he was taken from the home the night prior.

The father of the victim, a widower who lost his wife a few years back and was raising his children on his own, had been receiving death threats for a while now. That fateful night, he was not at home as he has accompanied his daughter to the hospital. This incident has left him completely broken.

According to a police report filed by the victim’s father, he and his son became Christians about three years ago and faced harassment.

“Samaru was a passionate Christian,” Bijay told Persecution Relief. “He always shared from the Bible with youth and children from the village.”

Although Persecution Relief states that Madkami was 14 years old, the Hindustan Times reports that Madkami was 18.

Believers in India—number 10 on the 2020 World Watch List—are often shunned, unjustly arrested, attacked—even killed—because they choose to follow Jesus and not Hinduism or the local religion. Our Indian family needs the prayers of the global church to stand strong in the midst of persecution—and to remain a light for Christ in the world’s second-most populated country.

