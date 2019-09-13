We Limit Not The Truth Of God To Our Poor Reach Of Mind – Hymn

Written By G Rawson

We limit not the truth of God

To our poor reach of mind,

By notions of our day and sect,

Crude, partial and confined.

Now let a new and better hope

Within our hearts be stirred:

The Lord hath yet more light and truth

To break forth from His Word.

Who dares to bind by his dull sense

The oracles of heaven,

For all the nations, tongues and climes

And all the ages given!

The universe how much unknown!

That ocean unexplored!

The Lord hath yet more light and truth

To break forth from His Word.

Darkling our great forefathers went

The first steps of the way;

‘Twas but the dawning yet to grow

Into the perfect day;

And grow it shall, our glorious Sun

More fervid rays afford:

The Lord hath yet more light and truth

To break forth from His Word.

The valleys past, ascending still,

Our souls would higher climb,

And look down from supernal heights,

On all the bygone times;

Upward we press, the air is clear,

And the sphere-music heard!

The Lord hath yet more light and truth

To break forth from His Word.

O Father, Son and Spirit, send

Us increase from above;

Enlarge, expand all Christian hearts

To comprehend Thy love;

And make us all go on to know

With nobler powers conferred:

The Lord hath yet more light and truth

To break forth from His Word.