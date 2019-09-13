We Limit Not The Truth Of God To Our Poor Reach Of Mind – Hymn

Written By G Rawson
We limit not the truth of God
To our poor reach of mind,
By notions of our day and sect,
Crude, partial and confined.
Now let a new and better hope
Within our hearts be stirred:
The Lord hath yet more light and truth
To break forth from His Word.
Who dares to bind by his dull sense
The oracles of heaven,
For all the nations, tongues and climes
And all the ages given!
The universe how much unknown!
That ocean unexplored!
The Lord hath yet more light and truth
To break forth from His Word.
Darkling our great forefathers went
The first steps of the way;
‘Twas but the dawning yet to grow
Into the perfect day;
And grow it shall, our glorious Sun
More fervid rays afford:
The Lord hath yet more light and truth
To break forth from His Word.
The valleys past, ascending still,
Our souls would higher climb,
And look down from supernal heights,
On all the bygone times;
Upward we press, the air is clear,
And the sphere-music heard!
The Lord hath yet more light and truth
To break forth from His Word.
O Father, Son and Spirit, send
Us increase from above;
Enlarge, expand all Christian hearts
To comprehend Thy love;
And make us all go on to know
With nobler powers conferred:
The Lord hath yet more light and truth
To break forth from His Word.