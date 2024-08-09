‘We Grieve’: United Methodist Church Mourns As More Than A Million Congregation Leaves Church Over Sex-Same Marriage

The United Methodist Church Council of Bishops has issued an official response to the news that a regional body with over 1 million members are set to leave the denomination.

The Côte d’Ivoire Conference, based in West Africa, voted last month to leave the church over the denomination removing rules that prohibited the blessing of same-sex unions and the ordination of people in same-sex relationships from its Book of Discipline.

UMC Council of Bishops President Tracy Malone said in a statement issued Wednesday that she acknowledged the vote and the bishops were working with the conference as it becomes an autonomous church body.

“While we grieve Cote d’Ivoire Conference’s decision to separate from The United Methodist Church, we commit to work with them through the process of becoming an Autonomous Methodist Church,” stated Malone.

“While we are not all of one mind in all things, the strength of our connection is love, respect, compassion and a shared commitment to faith in Jesus Christ.”

“The General Conference decisions that removed the restrictive language in the Book of Discipline related to LGBTQIA persons do not force pastors or churches to act contrary to their conscience and can make decisions in their missional contexts,” she added.

The Côte d’Ivoire Conference was one of the largest regional bodies in the UMC, having previously been independent from the mainline Protestant denomination before joining it in 2004, according to The Christian Post.

