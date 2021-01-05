Home News WAFBEC 2021 – MANIFESTING THE KINGDOM

WAFBEC 2021 – MANIFESTING THE KINGDOM

Bp-News-2
-
0
WAFBEC 2021 – MANIFESTING THE KINGDOM

Theme: Manifesting the Kingdom
Date: January 3rd to 8th,2021.
It is time to Manifest the Kingdom
Save the Date!

DETAILS

Start:January 3End:January 8Event Tags:WAFBECWAFBEC2021Website:http://www.wafbec.org

WAFBEC 2021 Ministers

Poju Oyemade

Dr Bill Winston

Bishop Wale Oke

Dr. Mensah Otabil

Bishop Tudor Bismark

Dr. A. R. Bernard

Dr. Cindy Trimm

Andy Osakwe

Rev. Dr. Dharius Daniels

Efe Obuke

Jerry Eze

Joshua Selman

Keion Henderson

Robert Madu

Yemi Davids

ORGANIZER

The Covenant NationWebsite:www.insightsforliving.org

VENUE

The Covenant Place, Iganmu, LagosThe Covenant Place
Iganmu, Lagos 100214 Nigeria + Google MapPhone:+234 816 000 0239Website:http://www.theplatformnigeria.com

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv
Open

Close