The United Nations has placed a giant statue in New York that seems to resemble an end-times “beast” from the New Testament’s book of Revelation

The U.N. recently tweeted a photo of the statue.

“A guardian for international peace and security sits on the Visitor’s Plaza outside #UN Headquarters. The guardian is a fusion of jaguar and eagle and donated by the Government of Oaxaca, Mexico @MexOnu. It is created by artists Jacobo and Maria Angeles.UN Photo/Manuel Elías.” pic.twitter.com/q8SSsQhz1L

— United Nations Photo (@UN_Photo) November 9, 2021

Countless critics on social media are saying the statue appears to be the likeness of the “beast” the Prophet Daniel wrote about in the Old Testament and the Apostle John wrote about in the Book of Revelation.

Daniel chapter 7:2-4 describes the beast with the body of a lion and wings of an eagle:

Daniel spake and said, “I saw in my vision by night, and, behold, the four winds of the heaven strove upon the great sea. And four great beasts came up from the sea, diverse one from another.

The first was like a lion, and had eagle’s wings.”

The Apostle John described a beast with similar features in the New Testament passage in Revelation 13:2.

“And the beast which I saw was like unto a leopard, and his feet were as the feet of a bear, and his mouth as the mouth of a lion: and the dragon gave him his power, and his seat, and great authority.”

Another Bible verse that’s evoked by this U.N. statue to “peace and security” comes straight out of an End Times warning from 1 Thessalonians 5:2-3:

“For you yourselves know full well that the day of the Lord will come just like a thief in the night. While they are saying, ‘Peace and safety!’ then destruction will come upon them suddenly like labor pains upon a woman with child, and they will not escape.”