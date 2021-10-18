As the clamp down on the Christian faith and persecutions increases in India, the new anti-conversion law is the latest of the tools used in persecuting believers in India.

All not surprising because India and China are currently witnessing their record highest growth of Christians.

According to Asia News, radical Hindu nationalists “dragged” two nuns to a nearby police station while they were waiting for a bus in northern India’s Uttar Pradesh State.

The Nuns were accused of participating in fraudulent conversion activities and were released from police custody after several hours.

In the same instance, Hindu extremists interrupted a house prayer meeting where a group of evangelicals had gathered. They, too, were forced into police custody.

Speaking to Asia News, Father Anand Mathew of the Indian Missionary Society said: “The episode took place on Sunday in the Mau district of the eastern part of Uttar Pradesh. A horde of extremists attacked a group of Christians who were gathered for Sunday services. It was about noon. The two nuns, Sister Gracy Monteiro and Sister Roshni Minj, of the Franciscan congregation of the Ursulines, were not part of the group, but were waiting for a bus at a nearby stop to go to Varanasi. Still, they were dragged to the police station. They were not released until 6 p.m., following pressure from the capital of Uttar Pradesh.”

Since late June, Christians in Uttar Pradesh have been enduring an intense new wave of persecution. Using the state’s new anti-conversion law, radical Hindu nationalists have been attacking Christians and their places of worship with near impunity. ICC has documented at least 49 incidents of persecution since the beginning of this wave of persecution, affecting more than 130 individuals.

We ask that you please pray for our suffering brothers and sisters in India. Pray that the Lord will strengthen the church as it continues to face an increased amount of violence and threats. Please also pray for those who persecute the church, that they will be transformed by the love of Jesus and be granted true repentance.

India’s internal security and its National Commission for Minorities (NCM) officially list more than a hundred religiously motivated attacks against Christians each year. As of 2020, USCIRF placed India as Tier-1 in minority persecution along with countries like China, North Korea, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Who is most vulnerable to persecution in India?

Christians from a Hindu background are most vulnerable to persecution in both public and private life.