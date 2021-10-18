In 2019, Adamu’s family was devastated by a Fulani militant attack in central Nigeria. In an instant, he lost seven immediate family members and their home was burned down. Several others sustained injuries, including Adamu himself who was shot in the leg.

ICC Provides Emergency Aid for Attack Survivors in Nigeria

As a farmer, Adamu was his family’s primary breadwinner, but he is now unable to tend to the farm due to his leg injury. Although his wife operates a small food business, the family struggles to earn enough income to support their five children.

ICC came alongside this family to alleviate their financial burden by providing food aid in the form of maize, rice, and beans. We also covered Adamu’s hospital bills and paid for his surgery.