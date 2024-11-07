Trump: Every Home In America Needs The Bible; We Answer To God In Heaven, Not To The Government (Video)

Former United States President Donald Trump, who is set to become the 47th president of the U.S., is again speaking out loud on his Christian faith and admonishing every American home to get a Bible, stating that America needs God to become a great nation again.

Recall that Trump secured the seat of the 47th president of the United States of America after winning the Democratic nominee, Kamala Harris on a landslide.

Worship Breaks Out After Trump Gave His Victory Speech (Video)

In his speech, Trump stated:

“Christianity is the biggest thing missing from this country, and I truly believe that we need to bring that back, and we have to bring that back fast.”

I think it’s one of the biggest problems we have. That’s why our country is going haywire.

We’ve lost religion in our country. All Americans need a Bible in their home and I have many.

It’s my favorite book. It’s a lot of people’s favorite book.

This Bible is a reminder that the biggest thing we have to bring back America and to make America great again is our religion.

Witches Report Their Spells Against Trump Aren’t Working, ‘He Has a Shield’

Religion is so important. It’s so missing but it’s going to come back and it’s going to come back strong just like our country is going to come back strong.

In the end we do not answer to bureaucrats in Washington, we answer to God in heaven.

Christians are under siege. We must protect content that is pro-God. We must defend God in the public square and not allow the media or the left-wing groups to silence, censor, or discriminate against us.

We have to bring Christianity back into our lives and back into what will be again a great nation, and I think you all should get a copy of God Bless the USA Bible now and help spread our Christian values with others.

‘God Hears Our Prayers’: Trump Prays for Wisdom and Grace To Lead America

There you have it. Let’s make America pray again.

God bless you and God bless the USA.”