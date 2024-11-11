An Urgent Open Letter to President Donald Trump From a California Pastor

Congratulations on your incredible win. We knew that God was up to something.

Pastoring a Bible-believing church in California is not easy but I’m surrounded by many good people.

We all understand the enormous value of getting the nation back on track (spiritually speaking). Many are not called to flee, but to fight. California is still a great state and America a great nation.

The greatest threat to America

Although securing our borders is important, it pales in comparison to securing our relationship with the Lord. The great need today is less pride and a lot more humility — we must begin here.

Trump: Every Home In America Needs The Bible; We Answer To God In Heaven, Not To The Government (Video)

We’ve mocked God’s messengers, despised His Word, and scoffed at His principles and we are reaping the whirlwind. We must return to Him before it’s too late: “Return to Me and I will return to you” (Mal. 3:7).

Like the Founders in their time of crisis, it’s time to call America to a season of prayer, fasting, and repentance. At this stage in the game, this is the best way to divert disaster.

Mass deportation

Everyone agrees that illegal immigration is one of the biggest challenges facing us today. In an attempt to secure more votes, the Democrats have destroyed our nation leaving us wide open for terrorist attacks.

‘God Hears Our Prayers’: Trump Prays for Wisdom and Grace To Lead America

When an airplane loses cabin pressure, parents put on their oxygen masks first so they can then assist their child. This isn’t selfishness; it’s wisdom. In the same way, the president of the United States is to put the safety of the American people first. But the key is striking a balance between security and compassion.

We must start the conversation

Being from a border state, I’d like to recommend a few things in regard to deportation. I’m not naïve; I know that all ideas have flaws, but we need to begin the conversation so we can hit the ground running in 2025.

1. Use a lie detector and/or AI technology to gauge intent as well as affiliation with any gangs.

2. Determine if it is a family who truly needs assistance or if it is a young man who might pose a security threat.

‘God Is The Ultimate’: Trump Talks About His Faith In God (Video)

3. Can they provide three legit references including a church reference? And are they willing to learn English within two years?

4. There must be a plan in place for employment, not free handouts.

5. Streamline the process of becoming a citizen for those who are doing it correctly and legally.

6. As a venting process for some, consider allowing churches to act as sponsors for those who qualify to stay. This would also add an extra layer of accountability and offer a level of hope.

Layers of safety

Adding these layers would not only show compassion (the heart of God), but it would also ease fear. The call for an urgent, massive deportation would cause panic. We must calm the storm before it hits.

Additionally, a compassionate process would extinguish the Left’s rhetoric: “Republicans don’t care about people!” which we know is a complete lie.

Another national crisis

Although it doesn’t affect every state yet, homelessness affects every large city, and the continual fallout will be catastrophic.

Faith Is More Powerful Than Government And Nothing Is More Powerful Than God – Trump

The Los Angeles Times reported that “California voters approved homelessness funding to the tune of billions of dollars. A new report reveals that for all the money spent, the state just doesn’t have the receipts on what works and what doesn’t.” We seem to have lost the paper trail.

We can’t deport, but we can import

Unlike illegal immigration, we can’t deport but we can import: Import prayer and biblical principles to help the homeless. The reason throwing money at the problem doesn’t work is because the homeless crisis is a spiritual problem — the battle must be fought spiritually.

Living in Los Angeles County, I’ve seen it first-hand: A percentage of the homeless have mental issues, while others truly have no money or resources. The final percentage is addicted to drugs and alcohol.

All three of these issues can be handled with prayer and wisdom, but it must be done at the local, not governmental, level (e.g. boots on the ground).

Inaction is action

Wisdom is needed, as well as security, but a biblical approach is the only solution. Would it be easier for me to simply do nothing? Absolutely. But we are not called to bury our heads in the sand. Again, I’m well aware of the challenges, but we’ll miss 100% of the shots we don’t take. Us + God = the majority.

‘In America We Don’t Worship Government; We Worship God’ – President Trump

Someone who also loves America once said: “As long as we have faith in each other, and trust in God, then there is no goal, at all, beyond our reach. There is no dream too large, no task too great” (Donald J. Trump).

This article was originally published on The Christian Post.