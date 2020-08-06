Trump Administration Grants $35 Million to Fight Against Human Trafficking

United States President Donald J. Trump with Vice President Mike Pence

The Trump administration announced Tuesday, that it would award more than $35 million to organizations fighting human trafficking.

Daughter of President Trump and presidential adviser, Ivanka Trump, as well as Attorney General William Barr, explained at a White House event yesterday that the Justice Department grants will provide safe housing for survivors, according to the Christian Headlines.

Over 70 organizations in 33 states will receive funding that will allow victims 6 to 24 months of help for transitioning or short-term housing, as reported by CBN. The grants will also cover rent, utilities, and security deposits. Organizations may also use the money to help survivors find jobs or receive counseling.

Ivanka emphasized the importance of housing, particularly during the COVID pandemic. Many survivors were forced to live with their traffickers when stay-at-home orders were issued.

“COVID has really underscored the urgency,” said Ivanka. “Housing assistance is the number one need.”

Since the beginning of his presidency, Trump has sought to eradicate human trafficking.

“The president stated very early in the administration that he would put the full force and weight of this government on ending human trafficking, arguably the gravest of human rights violations,” said Ivanka.

Earlier this year, Trump created a new position in the White House domestic policy office to focus solely on human trafficking.

Stop Human Trafficking

