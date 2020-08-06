Billy Graham Statue to Replace That of White Supremacist Effigy in US Capitol

Billy Graham Statue to Replace That of White Supremacist in US Capitol

A life-sized statue of the Rev. Billy Graham will be installed in the U.S. Capitol’s Statuary Hall collection sometime next year, replacing a statue of a white supremacist that both the state of North Carolina and the U.S. House want removed.

Last week, a North Carolina legislative committee approved a 2-foot model of the statue depicting the famous evangelist who died in 2018, according to Christian Headlines.

Faith Is More Powerful Than Government And Nothing Is More Powerful Than God – Trump

With statues to white supremacists and Confederate leaders toppling across the nation, North Carolina’s reconsideration might seem timely. But in fact, installing a statue of Graham at the U.S. Capitol had widespread support long before the most recent reckoning on race.

Former North Carolina State Sen. Dan Soucek pushed for the new statue in 2015 while Graham was still living. Soon after Graham’s death, the process kicked into gear.

“From a Christian religious point of view, Billy Graham is an undeniable worldwide icon,” Soucek said. He cited the six decades Graham placed among the top 10 in Gallup Poll’s list of the most admired people.

I Was A Buddhist, Living In Darkness For Over 30 Years, But Jesus Christ Saved Me

For years, Graham has been one of North Carolina’s most famous luminaries. There are two state highways named to honor him. One of Charlotte’s biggest tourist attractions is the barn-shaped library documenting his life and ministry that includes his restored childhood home and gravesite.

Graham’s son, Franklin, whose Samaritan’s Purse ministry is also located in North Carolina, said he has seen a rendering of the statue, which features the elder Graham as he looked in the 1960s, preaching and holding a Bible in one hand.

Franklin Graham said the statue is not something his father would have pushed for.

“My father would be very pleased that people thought of him in this way,” he said. “But he would want people to give God the glory and not himself.”

‘In America We Don’t Worship Government; We Worship God’ – President Trump

The Billy Graham Evangelistic Association (BGEA), in partnership with the state, is raising money for the statue and its installation — which is estimated to cost $650,000. No state funds will be used.

In September 2018, BGEA errected two bronze statues at the ministry’s headquarters, in honor of the beloved evangelist, who went to his heavenly home on Feb 21, 2018.

A Timeline Of Evangelist Billy Graham’s Life