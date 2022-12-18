During night one of “The Voice’s” two-part finale, contestant Bodie delivered a powerful worship performance that left the judges speechless.

Bodie performs Brandon Lake’s “Gratitude” on NBC’s “The Voice” live finale, Dec. 13, 2022. | Screenshot: YouTube/TheVoice

The California native, who was part of judge Blake Shelton’s team, was a fan favorite during season 22. During Monday night’s finale, Bodie performed “Gratitude” by Christian artist Brandon Lake.

The 29-year-old performer said he was dedicating the worship song to his three children.

“I know it’s not much/ But I’ve nothing else fit for a king/ Except for a heart singing hallelujah/ Hallelujah,” Bodie sang.

As the performance progressed Bodie powerfully belted out the song accompanied by a choir. The choir raised their hands in worship and the audience held up lights.

“So come on, my soul/ Oh, don’t you get shy on me/ Lift up your song/ ‘Cause you’ve got a lion inside of those lungs/ Get up and praise the Lord,” he declared in song.

Bodie ended the performance and was noticeably touched by the words he sang.

John Legend, another judge, agreed, declaring Bodie a “leader,” saying: “Whatever you want to do, you have that in you.”

His coach, Blake Shelton, was at a loss for words, just like his wife, Stefani, and said Bodie’s performance was “one of the most moving performances I’ve seen in a long time on this show.”

Season 22 of “The Voice” concluded during Tuesday’s two-hour finale results show. Bodie came in second place and Shelton’s other contestant, Bryce Leatherwood, took home the win.

Following the worship performance, Brandon Lake celebrated Bodie on Instagram and was grateful that his song to God was exposed to millions of people through Bodie’s performance.