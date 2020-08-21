TBN Drops Kenneth Copeland’s Believer’s Voice of Victory From Their Programmes

Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBN) said it will no longer air shows from televangelist Kenneth Copeland starting in October 2, 2020, after 40 years of partnering with the ministry.

In a statement emailed to The Christian Post on Tuesday, TBN Marketing Director Nate Daniels said the removal of Copeland’s programs, which will go into effect on Oct. 2, was part of several alterations.

“In pursuit of a new vision under Matt and Laurie Crouch’s leadership, TBN has been making changes to programming over the last several years,” Daniels said.

“As a part of this transition we chose to move away from telethons, upgraded to HD, expanded our streaming platforms, forged partnerships with family brands like K-LOVE, Museum of the Bible and others, and have replaced some programs with new original content from voices like Christine Caine, Mike Huckabee, Mike Rowe and more.”

Copeland also confirmed the removal of his program on TBN in a statement posted on the Kenneth Copeland Ministries’ website earlier this month.

Kenneth Copeland Prophecy

For 40 years, Kenneth Copeland Ministries has been privileged and honored to partner with TBN in preaching the gospel to the world! From the beginning of our friendship, the Crouch family has been a blessing to our ministry, and to Gloria and me personally., the statement reads.

How grateful we are for TBN founders, Dr. Paul and Jan Crouch, as well as for Matt and Laurie Crouch, who took the helm after Paul and Jan went to be with The LORD.

Recently, Matt let me know they believe The LORD is taking TBN in a new direction, and our daily program, Believer’s Voice of Victory (BVOV), isn’t really a fit for their future programming. Therefore, as of Oct. 2, 2020, the BVOV broadcast will no longer air on TBN.

This is a big change, but one we are ready for because we understand change. In fact, the word of The LORD for 2020 is “New Visions, Manifest Power and GREAT Change”! And it’s coming to pass in full force here at Kenneth Copeland Ministries.

We are exploding with vision. We are experiencing His power, and we have embraced the greatest changes we have ever seen. Change is a good thing because everything that is alive changes in order to grow.