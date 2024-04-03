Taliban Supreme Leader Vows To Stone Women To Death, Impose Sharia

The supreme leader of the radical Islamic group Taliban vowed in a recent voice message that the group will punish adulterous women by stoning them to death in public, declaring that they are acting in accordance with God while Western officials are of the “devil.”

Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada said in a voice message that the rights Western officials advocate for on behalf of Afghan women violate the Taliban’s strict interpretation of Islamic sharia law, The Telegraph reported Thursday. The Taliban’s supreme leader also vowed to uphold sharia and continue to fight against Westerners.

Akhundzada has never been seen in public, and Afghanistan’s state TV, which is under the Taliban’s control, broadcasts voice messages that are purportedly from the group’s supreme leader.

“You say it’s a violation of women’s rights when we stone them to death,” Akhundzada was quoted as saying. “But we will soon implement the punishment for adultery. We will flog women in public. We will stone them to death in public.”

“These are all against your democracy, but we will continue doing it,” he continued. “We both say we defend human rights — we do it as God’s representative and you as the devil’s.”

Following the United States’ 2021 withdrawal from Afghanistan and the Taliban’s subsequent return to power, the group has continued to impose harsh restrictions on women, The Christian Post reports.