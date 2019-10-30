Sweet Zion Bells – Hymn

Author: Fannie E. Davison

O’er heav’nly plains the golden chimes

Of Zion ring today,

For passing souls those chimes are rung,

To guide them on their way.

Refrain:

Sweet chiming Zion bells,

Sweet chiming Zion bells,

They cheer our pleasant way,

Sweet chiming bells,

They cheer us on our pleasant way,

Sweet chiming bells.

And we who walk in earthly vales,

Their joyful music ring,

In melody divinely sweet,

So faint and yet so clear. [Refrain]

They call us home, not here our rest,

They softly seem to say;

Beyond the gates of Zion fair,

There shines a brighter day. [Refrain]