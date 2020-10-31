Sinach’s ‘Way Maker’ Wins Song Of The Year Award At The 51st Dove Awards 2020

The gospel music associations Dove annual awards is the most respected gospel music awards platform in the world. Nigerian gospel music minister, Sinach, clinched the most coveted award of the ceremony, ‘Song of the year’ with her sound ‘waymaker’ which was written in 2015.
She delivered a soul lifting performance of this song at the ceremony alongside Leeland and Mandisa. The awards ceremony was attended virtually by many gospel music enthusiasts from around the world on TV and online.
The song of the year award went to the song “Way Maker,” written by Osinachi Kalu Okoro Egbu, a Nigerian singer, songwriter and worship leader who also goes by Sinach. The song was originally released by Sinach in 2015, but it re-gained popularity in the last year after being covered by Michael W. Smith and others, according to Washington Post.
Sinach performed the song during the awards show with Leeland and Mandisa.
Thank you Lord Jesus!! You told me “I have made you a story of my grace and favor” !! Here we go Lord!! @gospelmusicassoc @jackiepatillo . @integritymusic My best friend, my husband @joe_egbu. Your support and love is a gift. My family OKoro and Egbu Thank you to my mentor and life coach Pastor Chris Oyakhilome Sir! and my LoveWorld family! You saw it before anyone else did. My team and staff across the globe always working so hard with me. I love you all !! Thank you @leelandmooring for an amazing interpretation and your heart! Love you @mandisaofficial Africa, Nigeria this is for every dreamer ! God is more than enough! We will always win in Christ #sinach #waymaker #peaceinthestorm #iknowwhoiam sinachmusic.com Sinach.org GosGem.com
Tasha Cobbs Leonard won gospel artist of the year and rapper Kayne West, who is on the ballot in some states as a presidential candidate, won for rap/hip hop recorded song of the year, his first Dove Award.
The band Skillet won rock/contemporary album of the year and rock/contemporary recorded song of the year. New artist of the year is We the Kingdom.