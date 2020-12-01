Shiloh 2020 Programme Schedule (Turnaround Encounters)

Shiloh-2020-Turnaround-Encounters

Living Faith Church Worldwide (A.K.A) Winners Chapel, Shiloh 2020 Date, Time, Theme, Venue and Programme Schedule.

The 2020 edition of the annual Winners Chapel Shiloh is set to commence this year from December 8, 2020, with the theme – Turnaround Encounters.

The founder and General Overseer of the Living Faith Church Worldwide (A.K.A) Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo, on Sunday, Declared the theme for Shiloh 2020.

The Presiding Bishop of Living Faith Church Worldwide, Dr. David Oyedepo, in his formal declaration of the annual highly anointed event, prophesied that “Shiloh 2020 shall be a mountain of diverse encounters, resulting in supernatural ‘turnaround’ in all areas of life for every participant.”

Shiloh 2020 Theme, Date, Time and Venue

Shiloh 2020 Theme: “Breaking Limits”

Shiloh 2020 Date: Tuesday, December 8 – Sunday, December 13, 2020

Shiloh 2020 Time: 5am – 10pm daily

Shiloh 2020 Venue: Winners’ Chapel International, Inc Faith Tabernacle, Canaanland Ota, Ogun State.

Declaring SHILOH 2020