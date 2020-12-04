RCCG Holy Ghost Congress Hymn 2020

Holy Ghost Congress Special Hymn 2020.
Tune: Amen Amen, Blessings and Glory.
1. No more crawling
And no more walking
And not just running
I will fly
I want to soar
Higher in the sky
Forever and ever
Halleluyah
2. No more dwelling
Down in the valley
Of shame and sinning
And darkness
I want to rise
Far above weakness
Into holiness
Halleluyah
3. I am moving
To health and wholeness
For by Jesus stripes
Wholeness is mine
Why should I dwell
Where sickness abound
In health I will dwell
Halleluyah
- 4. Freedom is mine
Not satan’s bondage
And Jesus is mine
Jesus the way
He is the Truth
That sets free indeed
I am now delivered
Halleluyah
- 5. I declare firmly
No more poverty
My Dad in Heaven
Owns the earth
His treasures mine
I will live in wealth
I am heir of God
Halleluyah
- 6. I won’t accept
Any barrenness
Any fruitlessness
I reject
My Dad the Vine
His blood is my veins
I am a branch of God
Halleluyah
- 7. I cannot faint
Jesus my Helper
My strength supplier
Deep within
I cannot fail
Jesus Never fails
Success mine forever
Halleluyah
- 8. I live to reign
Live in dominion
Above all powers
And my foes
I am above
Principalities
Victorious forever
Halleluyah
- 9. Halleluyah
Sing Halleluyah
Loud Halleluyah
Big and clear
Halleluyah
Shout Halleluyah
Halleluyah
Halleluyah