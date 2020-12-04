RCCG Holy Ghost Congress Hymn 2020

Holy Ghost Congress Special Hymn 2020.

Tune: Amen Amen, Blessings and Glory.

1. No more crawling

And no more walking

And not just running

I will fly

I want to soar

Higher in the sky

Forever and ever

Halleluyah

2. No more dwelling

Down in the valley

Of shame and sinning

And darkness

I want to rise

Far above weakness

Into holiness

Halleluyah

3. I am moving

To health and wholeness

For by Jesus stripes

Wholeness is mine

Why should I dwell

Where sickness abound

In health I will dwell

Halleluyah

4. Freedom is mine

Not satan’s bondage

And Jesus is mine

Jesus the way

He is the Truth

That sets free indeed

I am now delivered

Halleluyah

5. I declare firmly

No more poverty

My Dad in Heaven

Owns the earth

His treasures mine

I will live in wealth

I am heir of God

Halleluyah

6. I won’t accept

Any barrenness

Any fruitlessness

I reject

My Dad the Vine

His blood is my veins

I am a branch of God

Halleluyah

7. I cannot faint

Jesus my Helper

My strength supplier

Deep within

I cannot fail

Jesus Never fails

Success mine forever

Halleluyah

8. I live to reign

Live in dominion

Above all powers

And my foes

I am above

Principalities

Victorious forever

Halleluyah