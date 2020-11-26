The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Holy Ghost Congress for 2020 has been announced by the General Overseer, Pastor E.A Adeboye.
Despite the global pandemic rocking the world, the organizers of the prestigious event have announced their intention for the mega-event as December approaches. However, this year’s gathering will take a virtual approach due to the current Covid-19 precautions and safety measures in the country, the RCCG announced.
RCCG Holy Ghost Congress 2020 Programme Schedule:
►Date: Monday 7 December – Saturday 12 December 2020
►Venue: Virtual.
►Time: Morning Session: 9am; Evening Session: 6pm
►Ministering: Pastor EA Adeboye
The largest gathering of believers around the world is set to take place from the 7th to the 12th of December.
This is going to be the best Congress ever.
There will be testimonies, breakthroughs, signs and wonders.
