The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Holy Ghost Congress for 2020 has been announced by the General Overseer, Pastor E.A Adeboye.

Despite the global pandemic rocking the world, the organizers of the prestigious event have announced their intention for the mega-event as December approaches. However, this year’s gathering will take a virtual approach due to the current Covid-19 precautions and safety measures in the country, the RCCG announced.

RCCG Holy Ghost Congress 2020 Programme Schedule:

►Date: Monday 7 December – Saturday 12 December 2019

►Venue: Virtual.

►Time: Morning Session: 9am; Evening Session: 6pm

►RCCG 2020 Holy Ghost Congress Theme: It’s Time To Fly

►Ministering: Pastor EA Adeboye