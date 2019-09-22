RCCG 2019 Annual Youth Convention: Date, Time and Theme

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Annual Young Adults and Youth Convention 2019 has been announced.

See the RCCG 2019 Annual Youth Convention program schedule below:

RCCG 2019 Annual Youth Convention Theme: HIS POWER AND GLORY

RCCG 2019 Annual Youth Convention Date: 30th September – 5th October, 2019

RCCG 2019 Annual Youth Convention Venue: Old Arena, Redemption Camp, Km 46 Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Ogun State, Nigeria.

RCCG 2019 Annual Youth Convention Speakers:

Pastor E.A. Adeboye

General Overseer, Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG)

Pastor Leke Adeboye

Currently serving as the Special Personal Assistant to the General Overseer, Pastor Leke Adeboye is the last born of Pastor E. A. Adeboye.

Pastor ‘Bode Onesimus

Pastor ‘Bode Onesimus is the current National Coordinator of Christ the Redeemers Ministries (Administration & Evangelism), in the Redeemed Christian Church of God.

Pastor Bisi Akande

He is a Pastor of over a decade, he serves as the Personal Assistant to AGO Admin/Personnel of the RCCG and doubles as Pastor in Charge, Youth Province 1, Lagos.

Peter Pereotubo Akpe

He is a Pastor in the Redeemed Christian Church of God and currently the Assistant Pastor in Charge, Christian Social Responsibility Of RCCG Bayelsa Province 1.