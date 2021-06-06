Temitope Balogun Joshua, a frontline Nigerian preacher and televangelist, has died, according to family sources. He runs the Emmanuel TV television station.

Prophet T.B. Joshua

Mr Joshua, the founder of The Synagogue, Church Of All Nations (SCOAN), died in Lagos on Saturday evening shortly after concluding a programme at his church, an official has confirmed. He was 57.

TB Joshua was known for his popularity across Africa and Latin America and his social media presence with 3,500,000 fans on Facebook. His YouTube channel, Emmanuel TV, had over 1,000,000 YouTube subscribers and was the world’s most viewed Christian ministry on the platform before it was suspended.

The cause of death was not immediately disclosed, but family sources said his remains had been deposited at the morgue and an autopsy would be performed forthwith.

Mr Joshua reigned for several decades as a fiery preacher on television, using his platform to attract a large number of Christians from across the world. Emmanuel TV, run by Mr Joshua’s SCOAN, is one of Nigeria’s largest Christian broadcast stations, available worldwide via digital and terrestrial switches.

In 2014, his church was at the centre of a multi-national investigation following a section of his church headquarters in Lagos collapsed, leaving dozens killed and many more injured.

Mr Joshua denied allegations of negligence and a trial over the incident was still underway prior to his demise.



Pray for his family and loved ones.