Adrianne Curry, a former “America’s Next Top Model” contestant and actress, admitted this week in a Facebook post that she was indoctrinated by “Godless Individuals” in Hollywood to criticize actor and outspoken Christian Kirk Cameron “simply because he found God.”

The retired actress admitted that she used to be “intolerable” of folks with different worldviews and beliefs and that she felt like a jerk for harboring such unfair thoughts about Cameron.

In the post, she stated, in part, “I used to judge Kirk Cameron. Why? Simply because he found God. I sneered at the mention of his name … because my agnostic beliefs set me above all others in my infinite Godless greatness. When I really ask myself why I did so, my only truthful answer is that I was surrounded by Godless people who fancied themselves better than anyone and everyone who had faith in anything besides their own selfish selves.

Kirk Cameron

She continued, “Hollywood told me that ANYONE who was ANYTHING besides Muslim, atheist, agnostic, gay, etc. was very bad and stupid. Looking back, that seems … just … absurd.

https://web.facebook.com/AdrianneCurry/posts/340632347427155

He stated, in part, “I am genuinely grateful for your generosity in writing this. After losing my faith in atheism at 18, I asked the Maker of all the beautiful and purposeful things I saw in the world (stars, galaxies, sunrises, purple hydrangeas, children, laughter, deep grief, good food, love, loyalty, courage, honor …) to help me understand the truth about it all. And I started to say, ‘Thank you.'”

He continued, “I, too, as a young man on top of the Teen-Beat world in Hollywood, thought I was bigger and better than a made-up god-crutch. But I, too, was just following the herd of sheep, running with those [who] wanted to see themselves as too smart to believe or trust in God. I kept denying God’s existence … but then, thankfully, I ran out of excuses.”

Cameron concluded, “I didn’t find God in Babylon; He wasn’t lost. I was lost, and He found me. Blessings to you on your journey…”

Cameron once defended the rights of atheists to refuse to believe in God in 2017, stating that religious liberty is just as important to agnostics as it is to believers and that without that protection, there is no true freedom of belief, but rather forced indoctrination into a state religion. In an episode of his The Kirk Cameron Podcast, he stated, “You don’t want to be an atheist in a certain kind of country that insists on only one religion,” he said. “If you have religious liberty, which allows you to be here in the U.S. and practice your faith according to the dictates of your conscience under law, you can be an atheist without worrying that you’re going to be thrown in prison for that.”