The Biden administration has endorsed a bill that would guarantee legalized abortion “without limitations” and overturn hundreds of state-level pro-life laws.

The White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) on Monday said the administration had endorsed the Women’s Health Protection Act (H.R. 3755), which is supported by Democratic leaders in the House and Senate and is designed to codify legalized abortion nationwide no matter what the U.S. Supreme Court rules in the future.

The Administration strongly supports House passage of H.R. 3755, the Women’s Health Protection Act of 2021.

The constitutional rights of women are essential to the health, safety, and progress of our nation.

An OMB statement said the Biden administration “strongly supports” the bill, especially “in the wake of” Texas’ heartbeat abortion ban going into effect. The Texas law prohibits abortion if an unborn baby’s heartbeat is detected.

“[I]t has never been more important to codify this constitutional right and to strengthen health care access for all women, regardless of where they live,” the OMB statement said. “The Administration looks forward to working with Congress as the Women’s Health Protection Act advances through the legislative process to ensure that this bill codifies and is consistent with the protections established by Roe and subsequent Supreme Court precedent.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has promised a vote on the bill, although it faces tougher odds in the Senate.

The text of the Women’s Health Protection Act says its purpose is to “permit health care providers to provide abortion services without limitations or requirements.” Further, the bill noted that “since 2011, States and local governments have passed nearly 500 restrictions” on abortion.

The bill explicitly says it “supercedes” all state laws. Under the bill, abortion laws and regulations are illegal if they “do not significantly advance reproductive health or the safety of abortion services.”

Pro-life groups say the bill is extreme.

“This egregious, deceptively named bill is the latest example of Washington Democrats’ extreme abortion agenda,” said Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of the Susan B. Anthony List. “While most Americans want reasonable pro-life protections for unborn children, pro-abortion Democrats are moving swiftly in the opposite direction. This radical bill would destroy existing pro-life protections at the state level and prevent future pro-life limits from being enacted. This a direct attack on the will of the people as demonstrated by the groundswell of pro-life legislation we’ve seen this year.”