The Managing Director, Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC), Mr Fidet Okhiria, on Monday night confirmed an attack on the Abuja-Kaduna train.



The train departed Abuja at 6pm, and was expected to arrive at Kaduna 8pm.NAN gathered that the incident happened between Katari and Rijana train stations, en route Kaduna from Abuja

Suspected terrorists on Monday evening bombed Abuja-Kaduna rail tracks and attacked a train with about 970 passengers onboard.

It was gathered that the Kaduna-bound train derailed after the explosive device planted by the terrorists went off underneath one of the coaches.

I'm in the train . I have been shot please pray for me. — Chinelo (@nelo_x) March 28, 2022

Unfortunately this lady who was also a doctor did not survive.

Dr Chinelo was an extraordinary Doctor. She was the definition of beauty and brains . Dedicated her life to Nigeria



Here is one of her awards.

We just lost a gem💔#RIPDRCHINELO pic.twitter.com/hP4KPJvFYI — The_Bearded_Dr_Sina (@the_beardedsina) March 29, 2022 Blood donors are needed at 44 NA Reference Hospital Kaduna to help the victims of the Abuja-Kaduna railway attack.

Anas Iro Danmusa, who claimed to be a passenger on the train, said the attackers shot at the train and that passengers hid under the seats to avoid being hit by bullets.

“Villagers along Abuja-Kaduna road called to confirm hearing multiple gunshots and attack on the Abuja-Kaduna train by terrorists,” Shehu Sani, a former Nigerian senator from Kaduna State said on Twitter.

The passengers were later rescued by Nigerian troops, a Kaduna State official later said in a statement.

“Relevant action agencies were urgently contacted, and robust deployments of personnel were swiftly made to the area to secure the passengers on board,” Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said.

“Efforts are ongoing to convey the passengers from the location and others that sustained injuries have been rushed to hospitals for urgent medical attention.”

The attack on the train came days after terrorists attacked a village close to the Kaduna International Airport where an aircraft was prevented from taking off on schedule.