Pope Francis has weighed in on President Joe Biden’s support for abortion, calling it “incoherent.”

During an interview with Univision and Televisa, the pope was asked about whether or not communion should be offered to politicians who support abortion.

Pope Francis arrives for a meeting with members of the Neocatechumenal Way community, in the Pope Paul VI hall at the Vatican, on June 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, File)

The pope pointed out that scientific evidence shows that the fetus has DNA, and the organs are aligned and already present within a month of conception.

“There is human life. Is it fair to eliminate a human life?” Francis said.

ACI Prensa reports that as for the president’s defense of abortion, the pope said Biden, as the nation’s second Catholic president, should, “Talk to his pastor about that inconsistency.”

As CBN News reported, on June 24, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, the 1973 ruling that legalized abortion nationwide.

In a nationally-televised speech, on the same day, Biden criticized the high court’s decision. On July 8, he signed an executive order to promote access to abortion, sending pro-choice directives to the Departments of Justice and Health and Human Services. The White House’s goal is to ensure access to federally approved abortion drugs and to guarantee travel across state lines to access abortion clinics.

Despite the president’s frequent affirmations that he’s a “devout Catholic,” Biden has gone on record saying he “doesn’t agree” human life begins at conception.

“I respect people who don’t support Roe v. Wade, I respect their views,” the president said. “I respect those who believe life begins at the moment of conception and all — I respect that, don’t agree, but I respect that. I’m not gonna impose that on people,” Biden said last September during a press conference.

That comment, however, flies in the face of the teaching of the Catholic Church.

The official doctrine of the Church states human life “must be respected and protected absolutely from the moment of conception.”

“From the first moment of his existence, a human being must be recognized as having the rights of a person — among which is the inviolable right of every innocent being of life,” according to the Catechism, drawing from Jeremiah 1:5, which states, “Before I formed you in the womb, I knew you, and before you were born, I consecrated you.”

In 2018, Pope Francis condemned the act of abortion as akin to hiring “a contract killer.”

“Interrupting a pregnancy is like eliminating someone,” he said during an address at the Vatican. “Getting rid of a human being is like resorting to a contract killer to solve a problem. Is it just to resort to a contract killer to solve a problem?”

“How can an act that suppresses innocent life be therapeutic, civil, or even human?” he asked.