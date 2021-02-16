Popular preacher and author Dr. Voddie Baucham is asking for prayers after being recently diagnosed with heart failure.

Over the weekend, Baucham, who currently serves as dean of theology at African Christian University in Zambia, revealed that he first started experiencing symptoms in December and later felt “unwell” following the conclusion of a hectic winter tour in December which featured a variety of conferences and speaking engagements.

At the time, however, Baucham thought it was due to “working too hard” since he had “17 preaching dates in 18 days” as well as 7 sessions in 3 days.

“However, I chalked it up to traveling with heavy bags and restrictive masks (not the trifecta of a hereditary heart defect, last February’s mysterious ‘pneumonia,’ and untreated sleep apnea),” he wrote in a Facebook post.

Among the symptoms he was experiencing were fatigue and shortness of breath.

On his return trip home, Baucham described feeling as if he was being “waterboarded every two or three minutes.”

After contacting his doctor, it was revealed that he was “experiencing full-blown heart failure.”

At the present time, Baucham is making his way back to the U.S. from Africa to undergo medical treatment.

Tom Ascol, president of Founders Ministries and the senior pastor of Grace Baptist Church in Cape Coral, Florida, set up a GoFundMe account to help cover the expenses of Baucham’s medical treatments. The treatements are estimated to cost over 1 million dollars.

“Voddie Baucham is a faithful servant of Christ. He has been a dear friend for nearly 20 years and serves with me as a board member for Founders Ministries and [is a] founding faculty member of the Institute of Public Theology,” Ascol wrote.

At the present time, $1,034,520 have been raised out of its goal of $1,250,000.

In a recent update on Monday, Baucham wrote that he was close to arriving at DFW ( Dallas Fort Worth International Airport ) and thanked everyone for their prayers and financial support.

Earlier on during the trip, Baucham noted plans almost changed because he wasn’t feeling well.

“At the end of the Joburg to Doha leg of the journey, I wasn’t doing well. We almost had to change plans,” he explained. “However, that wasn’t the point. The point was, as we were worrying about how we would pay for this, how/when we bring the kids, etc., the Lord reminded us, “Therefore do not be anxious about tomorrow, for tomorrow will be anxious for itself. Sufficient for the day is its own trouble.” (Matthew 6:34 ESV)”.

To contribute to Baucham’s GoFundMe account, click here.