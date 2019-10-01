Pastor Severely Beaten For Not Obeying Traditional Worshipers’ Decree (Video)

Pastor Destiny Eguavoen, the G.O of the City of God Rest Ministry, was on Sunday beaten up by youth of Urora, Edo State, Nigeria, for flouting the community’s order to stop church service before 8am because of the annual Ikpoleki festival.

According to TheNation, the Chief Priest of the community, Chief Ugiagbe Aiwaguore, had ordered everyone to stay indoors for the festival.

All churches were asked to end their Sunday service before 8am, but Pastor Eguavoen flouted the order, prompting the youth to storm his church and beat him.

