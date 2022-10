Mark Driscoll, the outspoken Senior Pastor of Trinity Church in Scottsdale, Arizona, says he was briefly suspended from the popular short-form video hosting service TikTok for declaring on the platform that “men can’t have babies.”

Pastor Mark Driscoll temporarily suspended from TikTok

“What happens on TikTok when you say that men can’t have babies,” Driscoll tweeted Saturday with an image of a notice on his suspended TikTok account stating that he was prevented from posting due to “multiple violations” of the hosting service’s community guidelines.