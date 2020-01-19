Pastor Jack Van Impe Dies At 89

American televangelist Dr. Jack Van Impe has died at the age of 89.

This was revealed this morning on his ministry website. The ministry however, did not give much details about his death.

A statement posted on the website reads:

The beloved Dr. Jack Van Impe was welcomed into Heaven by His blessed Savior and Lord who he had so faithfully served in ministry for over 70 years.

Please pray for his beloved wife and lifelong ministry partner Rexella and their families as they grieve this immense loss and for wisdom as she and the Board lead the ministry in the days ahead.

Further details about Dr. Van Impe’s homecoming celebration will be published later.

Christian Leader Rev Franklin Graham and son of Famous Evangelist Billy Graham, also shared the news on twitter.

Our condolences go out to Rexella Van Impe as news comes about the death of her husband, evangelist @Jack_Van_Impe. https://t.co/Pedjd7NONp — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) January 19, 2020

His life demonstrated the importance of “laying up these words of Mine in your heart and in your soul” (Deuteronomy. 11:18). May we all be inspired to do the same. — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) January 19, 2020

Dr. Jack Van Impe was an American televangelist known for his half-hour weekly television series Jack Van Impe Presents, an eschatological commentary on the news of the week through an interpretation of the Bible.

