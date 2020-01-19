Pastor Jack Van Impe Dies At 89

By
Bp-News-1
-
0
Televangelist Jack Van Impe has gone to be with the Lord

American televangelist Dr. Jack Van Impe has died at the age of 89.

This was revealed this morning on his ministry website. The ministry however, did not give much details about his death.

A statement posted on the website reads:

The beloved Dr. Jack Van Impe was welcomed into Heaven by His blessed Savior and Lord who he had so faithfully served in ministry for over 70 years.

Please pray for his beloved wife and lifelong ministry partner Rexella and their families as they grieve this immense loss and for wisdom as she and the Board lead the ministry in the days ahead.

Further details about Dr. Van Impe’s homecoming celebration will be published later.

Televangelist Jack Van Impe
Televangelist Jack Van Impe

Christian Leader Rev Franklin Graham and son of Famous Evangelist Billy Graham, also shared the news on twitter.

Dr. Jack Van Impe was an American televangelist known for his half-hour weekly television series Jack Van Impe Presents, an eschatological commentary on the news of the week through an interpretation of the Bible.

Please pray for his beloved wife and lifelong ministry partner Rexella and their families as they grieve this immense loss and for wisdom as she and the Board lead the ministry in the days ahead.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here