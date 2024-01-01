Pastor E.A. Adeboye (RCCG) 2024 Prophecy

Nigeria –

1. The wind is blowing (ask God to allow the wind to blow you good).

2. Things will get worse before it gets better in 2024.

3. Because the wind is blowing, some serious secrets would come into the open.

All 2024 Prophecies For Nigeria, Ghana, USA, South Africa and the World

Individuals –

4. There are some people who would start the year as nothing (nobody) but become significant before the end of the year.

5. There will be many opportunities this year, so get ready to grab them.

International –

There will be divine intervention in those places that are hot.

There would be quite medical breakthroughs in areas like cancer, asthma, hypertension, and sugar diabetes.

2024 Theme (Year Of) For All Churches In Nigeria, Ghana, USA, Others