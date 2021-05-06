Pastor Dare Adeboye, third child of Daddy and Mummy G.O of RCCG has gone to be with the Lord.

He would have been 43 in June. on 9th June 2021. Considered a life coach, a visionary leader, a motivator and a bridge builder. Yes he was a Youth provincial pastor in Eket, Akwa Ibom State.He was also described in 2020 as one of the most influential youth pastors in the Redeemed Christian Church of God Worldwide.

The younger Adeboye was not none to be sick nor on medication when he passed on.

Pastor Dare creates mediums for young people to feel empowered and prepare themselves to carry the mantle of the church and the mission and goals of the church

He was also the conveyer of #Dominion2018 and transfers the burning passion for God to any lives he comes across.



Pastor dare has served as the RCCG House of Praise Birmingham Senior Pastor, the RCCG Kaduna 1 Provincial Youth Pastor & RCCG Region 8 Youth Pastor and currently the North Central Youth Evangelist covering all the YOUTHS, RCF, RCCF, & PSF in the states of Niger, Benue, Kwara, Kogi, Nasarawa, Plateau and FCT.

Let’s pray for the family and the church of God in Nigeria and world at large.

1 Thessalonians 4:13

King James Bible

But I would not have you to be ignorant, brethren, concerning them which are asleep, that ye sorrow not, even as others which have no hope.