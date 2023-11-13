Nepal Earthquake: At Least 20 Churches Destroyed, Over 150 Killed

A devastating earthquake of 6.4 magnitude struck Napal last week, causing widespread destruction, including the destruction of over 20 Churches and over 150 fatalities.

Significant damage to religious structures was recorded, according to a report by U.S.-based Christian international mission agencies GFA World and Barnabas Aid. “Several partner churches in the quake-affected areas are broken,” K.P. Yohannan, founder of GFA World, said in a statement.

The quake, which struck just before midnight local time on November 3, primarily affected the Jajarkot and West Rukum districts, about 300 miles west of the capital, Kathmandu. The Christian Post reports.

