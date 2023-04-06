Blac Chyna gave her life to Christ, deleted her Onlyfans, got baptized, changed her name, removed her implants/fillers & got her demonic tattoos removed.

Blac Chyna

Angela Renee White, popularly known as Blac Chyna, started her career as a stripper in a popular Miami club. In 2010, she started to be discovered and soon landed jobs as a model for several magazines and as Nick Minaj’s stunt double. Eventually, she starred as a guest on several reality TV shows.

Blac went through several cosmetic surgeries to alter the image of her body. During the rise of the OnlyFans website, she hopped on the platform to produce pornographic content. She became well-known as an OnlyFans star with over $240 million in earnings.

OnlyFans Star

Amidst the success of her career, she decided to let everything go and follow Jesus Christ. In an Instagram post, Angela shared an image of her being baptized in the water.

“I was reborn on my birthday 5-11-22,” she wrote as a caption. “God is good.”

Angela stopped creating OnlyFans content and decided to reverse her cosmetic surgeries. She did so because she knew that it isn’t God’s will for her life.

“I’m not doing OnlyFans anymore,” she explained in a recent interview. “I’m kind of past that. It is one of those things where I did what I needed to do at that moment because of the circumstances I was in…besides, with me being baptized, that’s just not what God will want me to do. It’s kind of degrading.”

Angela wanted to share her testimony to let others know the transformation power of Jesus Christ.