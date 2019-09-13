Lower And Lower – Hymn

Written By Eliza Edmunds Hewitts
Lower and lower, dear Lord, at Thy feet,
Seeking Thy Spirit, Thy mercy so sweet;
Down in our need, blessed Master, we fall,
Lower and lower; be Thou all in all.
Refrain:
Lower and lower, down at Thy cross,
All the world’s treasure counting but dross;
Down at Thy feet, blessed Savior, we fall,
Lower, still lower, Christ all in all!
Lower and lower, dear Savior, we pray,
Losing the self-life still more every day;
Weak and unworthy, we’re looking above:
Empty us wholly; then fill us with love.
Lower and lower; yet higher we rise
Lifted in Christ, freed from all the earth ties:
Humbly we follow the way of the cross.
Then, crowns of glory, and gain for all loss.