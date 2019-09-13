Lower And Lower – Hymn

Written By Eliza Edmunds Hewitts

Lower and lower, dear Lord, at Thy feet,

Seeking Thy Spirit, Thy mercy so sweet;

Down in our need, blessed Master, we fall,

Lower and lower; be Thou all in all.

Refrain:

Lower and lower, down at Thy cross,

All the world’s treasure counting but dross;

Down at Thy feet, blessed Savior, we fall,

Lower, still lower, Christ all in all!

Lower and lower, dear Savior, we pray,

Losing the self-life still more every day;

Weak and unworthy, we’re looking above:

Empty us wholly; then fill us with love.

Lower and lower; yet higher we rise

Lifted in Christ, freed from all the earth ties:

Humbly we follow the way of the cross.

Then, crowns of glory, and gain for all loss.