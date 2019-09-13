Look Away To Heaven – Hymn

Look away, dear pilgrim, to heaven above:
Jesus is waiting for you;
Set aside earth’s striving, and seek treasure of
That realm beyond earthly view.
Refrain:
Look away to heaven-what glory awaits!
Watch, lest this world drag you down;
Dropping all distractions, then press for those gates-
There is your mansion and crown!
Never will you find what you need here to live:
This world cannot satisfy;
Jesus has the joy that this world cannot give,
And greater joys are on high.
Just a moment more and the trumpet shall sound-
Jesus is waiting for me;
Heaven has my heart-strings, for heaven I’m bound,
With Him in heaven I’ll be!