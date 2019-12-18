Living Faith Church (Winners Chapel) Christmas Service 2019, Live Stream

Living Faith Church (Winners Chapel) December 25 Christmas Service, 2019, Live Streaming / Live Broadcast Below.

Save this page to watch the Live Streaming / Live Broadcast of Living Faith Church Worldwide (Winners Chapel) Christmas Service 2019 which holds on Wednesday, December 25, 2019.

Recommended: Watch All 2019 Live Christmas Services Here

Living Faith Church Worldwide (also known as Winners Chapel) is a megachurch and a Christian denomination founded by Bishop David Oyedepo, with the Church headquarters located at Winners’ Chapel International, Inc Faith Tabernacle, Canaanland Ota, Ogun State.

Bishop David Oyedepo

►Watch Living Faith Church (Winners Chapel) (31st Dec. 2019) – Live Stream►

►Watch Live Streaming / Live Broadcast of All Crossover Night Service (31st Dec. 2019)►