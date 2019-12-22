Living Faith Church Crossover Night (31st Dec. 2019) – Live Stream

►Living Faith Church Crossover Night With Bishop David Oyedepo –Live Streaming / Live Broadcast►

Living Faith Church Worldwide (also known as Winners Chapel) is a megachurch and a Christian denomination founded by Bishop David Oyedepo, with the Church headquarters located at Winners’ Chapel International, Inc Faith Tabernacle, Canaanland Ota, Ogun State.

Recommended: Watch Live Streaming / Live Broadcast of All Crossover Night Service (31st Dec. 2019)

Save this page to watch the Live Streaming / Live Broadcast of Winners Chapel Crossover Night Service 2019 which holds on Tuesday, December 31, 2019.