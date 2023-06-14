The Queens Who Were Rulers

1. The Queen of Sheba

Of the two queens in the Bible who are named as rulers, it is the Queen of Sheba we find written about most in the Scriptures. As the story is told in the Bible, when the ruling Sheba heard about the fame of Solomon concerning the name of the Lord, she came to test him with hard questions. Traveling to Jerusalem she met with Solomon, talking to him about everything she had on her mind. When Solomon had answers to all of her questions, she was overwhelmed by his wisdom, along with all of his achievements. After an exchange of gifts between the two, the Queen of Sheba and all of her attendants returned to their country. (1 Kings 10:1-13)

2. Candace, Queen Of The Ethiopians

We find only a quick mention of Candace, queen of the Ethiopians, in the Bible. A eunuch, who was one of her court officials, has a run-in with Philip on a desert road that becomes a life-changing event for him. (Acts 8:26-40)

The Wives Of The Kings

1. Bathsheba

Bathsheba makes our list not only as the wife of King David, but she also qualifies as a queen mother, seeing as she was the mother of King Solomon. (2 Samuel 12:24)

2. Jezebel

Jezebel, the wife of King Ahab, is well-known for her evil deeds as queen, including killing the Lord’s prophets. Of course, in the end, it didn’t end well for this woman. (1 Kings 16:31)

3. Queen Tahpenes

(1 Kings 11:19) Pharaoh was so pleased with Hadad that he gave him a sister of his own wife, Queen Tahpenes, in marriage.

4. Esther and Queen Vashti

Esther is perhaps the most famous of the queen wives. Queen Esther, the only queen to have a book of the Bible named after her, became the replacement queen for King Xerxes after Queen Vashti refused the king’s command to appear before him. (Esther 2:17)

The Queen Mothers

The term queen mother is found in the Bible a number of times (Jeremiah 29:2, 2 Kings 10:13). The position that came with being the mother of the king was considered to be of great importance and brought with it much respect. You will notice in the Book of Kings, of all the kings recorded there, the mother of each king is also listed a majority of the time. The following are just a few of the queen mothers named in the Bible.

1. Azubah

(1 King 22:42) Jehoshaphat was thirty-five years old when he became king, and he reigned in Jerusalem for twenty-five years. His mother’s name was Azubah daughter of Shilhi.

2. Jekoliah

(2 Chronicles 26:3) Uzziah was sixteen years old when he became king, and he reigned in Jerusalem for fifty-two years. His mother’s name was Jekoliah; she was from Jerusalem.

3. Maakah

(1 King 15:13) He even deposed his grandmother Maakah from her position as queen mother, because she had made a repulsive image for the worship of Asherah. Asa cut it down and burned it in the Kidron Valley.

4. Nehushta

(2 Kings 24:8) Jehoiachin was eighteen years old when he became king, and he reigned in Jerusalem for three months. His mother’s name was Nehushta daughter of Elnathan; she was from Jerusalem.

5. Zibiah

(2 Chronicles 24:1) Joash was seven years old when he became king, and he reigned in Jerusalem for forty years. His mother’s name was Zibiah; she was from Beersheba.



6. Abihail

Abihail, the 2nd wife of King Rehoboam (2 Chronicles 11:18), a descendant of Eliab, David’s oldest brother

7. Jecoliah

The wife of King Amaziah, and mother of King Uzziah ( 2 Chronicles 26:3 ).

8. Mehetabel

Wife of King Hadar (Gen. 36:39)

9. Michaiah

The queen-mother of King Abijah (2Ch 13:2)

10. Naamah

Naamah was one of the 700 wives and 300 concubines of King Solomon and the mother of his heir, Rehoboam, according to 1 Kings 14:21–31

11. Tahpenes

Tahpenes was an Egyptian queen mentioned in the First Book of Kings. She appeared in 1 Kings 11:19–20, where the Egyptian pharaoh awarded Hadad the Edomite with Tahpenes’ sister in marriage. Tahpenes weaned the son of Hadad and her sister – Genubath, who was also raised in the pharaoh’s household.

12. Jerusha

Jerusha was the wife of King Uzziah (Ozias, Azariah) who reigned from 783-742. She was also the mother of Jotham, who succeeded his father as king.

13. Jehoaddan

(2 Chronicles 25:1) He was twenty-five years old when he became king, and he reigned in Jerusalem twenty-nine years. His mother’s name was Jehoaddan; she was from Jerusalem.