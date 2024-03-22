Legendary Gospel Musician Sandra Crouch Dies At 81

Grammy-winning legendary gospel singer, songwriter, and percussionist Sandra Elaine Crouch has passed away at the age of 81.

Sandra was the twin sister of legendary gospel singer Andrae’ Crouch who she co-pastored Christ Memorial Church of God in Christ in Pacoima, California.

Sandra Crouch died on Sunday, March 17, 2024, at age 81, as reported by the Journal of Gospel Music. Her death was also confirmed on the Facebook page of New Christ Memorial Church in California, where she served as Senior Pastor. The church’s Assistant Pastor, Kenneth J. Cook, issued a statement.

It’s with a heavy heart that I announce that at 12pm today, March 17, 2024, our beloved Senior Pastor Sandra Elaine Crouch transitioned into the arms of the Lord. We as believers know that to be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord. We will forever cherish the memories and teachings we received from her. Details on the service will be forthcoming.

Sandra was an outstanding singer and percussionist. She won a Best Soul Gospel Performance, Female GRAMMY in 1984 for her album, We Sing Praises. Among her best-known songs are “Completely Yes,” “Power in the Blood,” “No Greater Love,” “We Need to Hear From You,” and “Magnify the Lord.” Her tambourine work was featured prominently on several Jackson 5 hits, such as “I Want You Back” and “ABC.”