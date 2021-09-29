Jesus Is The Word

In Genesis, Jesus is the Ram at Abraham’s altar.

In Exodus, He is the Passover Lamb.

In Leviticus, He is the High Priest.

In Numbers, He is the Cloud by day and Pillar of Fire by night.

In Deuteronomy, He is the City of our Refuge.

In Joshua, He is the Scarlet Thread out Rahab’s window.

In Judges, He is our Judge.

In Ruth, He is our Kinsman Redeemer.

In 1 &2 Samuel, He is our Trusted Prophet.

In Kings & Chronicles, He is our Reigning King.

In Ezra, He is our Faithful Scribe.

In Nehemiah, He is the Rebuilder of everything that is broken.

In Esther, He is the Mordecai sitting faithful at the gate.

In Job He is our Redeemer that ever lives.

In Psalms, He is my Shepherd I shall not want.

In Proverbs and Ecclesiastes, He is our Wisdom.

In the Song of Solomon He is the Beautiful Bridegroom.

In Isaiah He is the Suffering Prophet.

In Jeremiah and Lamentations, He is the Weeping Prophet.

In Ezekiel He is the wonderful Four-Faced Man.

In Daniel He is the Fourth man in the midst of the fiery furnace.

In Hosea, He is my Love that is forever faithful.

In Joel, He is the Baptizer of the Holy Spirit.

In Amos, He is our burden Bearer.

In Obadiah, He is our Savior.

In Jonah, He is the great foreign missionary that takes the word of God into all the world.

In Micah, He is the Messenger with beautiful feet.

In Nahum, He is the avenger.

In Habakkuk, He is the Watchman that is ever praying for revival.

In Zephaniah, He is the Lord Mighty to serve.

In Haggai, He is the restorer of our lost heritage.

In Zechariah, He is our fountain.

In Malachi, He is the Son of righteousness with healing in His wings.

In Matthew, He is the Christ, the Son of the Living God.

In Mark, He is the miracle worker.

In Luke, He is the son of man.

In John, He is the Door by which every one of us must enter.

In Acts, He is the shining Light that appears to Saul on the road to Damascus.

In Romans, He is our Justifier.

In 1 Corinthians, He is our Resurrection.

In 2 Corinthians, He is our sin Bearer.

In Galatians, He Redeems us from the law.

In Ephesians, He is our unsearchable Riches.

In 1 & 2 Thessalonians, He is our soon Coming King.

In Philippians, He supplies our every need.

In Colossians, He is the Fullness of the Godhead bodily.

In 1 &2 Timothy He is the Mediator between God and man.

In Titus, He is our Blessed Hope.

In Philemon, He is a Friend that sticks closer than a brother.

In Hebrews, He is the Blood of the Everlasting Covenant.

In James, He is the Lord that heals the sick.

In 1 & 2 Peter, He is our Chief Shepherd.

In 1,2 &3 John, it is Jesus Who has the tenderness of Love.

In Jude, He is the Lord coming with 10,000 saints.

In Revelation, He is the king of kings and the lord of lords.



