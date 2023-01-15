Bandits terrorising the northern part of the country have killed a catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Isaac Achi.

In what is noticeable as a planned killing of Christians in Nigeria, The International Christian Concern, in a report on 15 May 2022, described Nigeria as the world’s scariest country in which to be a Christian as Jihadists are let loose to wreck freely.

According to estimations- Statistica research department in 2020, between 11 thousand and 12 thousand Christians were killed by Boko Haram, Jihadist Fulani herdsmen, and bandits or highway kidnappers in Nigeria from 2015 to 2020. According to the source, four to five million Christians were displaced and two thousand churches were destroyed in Nigeria. Jihadist Fulani herdsmen murdered over 7.4 thousand Christians over the said years. In 2019, 325 people died in Nigeria in attacks carried out by Fulani extremists. Compared to 2018, this represents a significant decrease.

Rev. Fr. Isaac Achi

He was killed in the early hours of Sunday when the murderous nonstate actors attacked St. Peters and Paul Catholic Church located along Daza Road, Kafin-Koro in the Paikoro Local Government Area of Niger State.

Fr. Achi was recently transferred to Madalla Parish in the state but was in Kafin-Koro, his former home parish when the incident occurred, a source familiar with the development told the media outlet.

The Niger Police Public Relations Officer DSP Wasiu Abiodun, has also confirmed the incident.

In a statement, Abiodun said the incident occurred at about 3 am on Sunday.

He disclosed that a reinforcement has been sent to the area to fish out the attackers.

Abiodun said, “On 15/01/2023 at about 0300hrs, armed bandits invaded the Parish residence of one Rev. Father Isaac Achi of St. Peters and Paul Catholic Church, along Daza road, Kafin-Koro, Paikoro LGA.

“Unfortunately, the bandits reportedly attempted to gain entrance into the residence, but seems difficult and set the house ablaze, while the said Rev. Father was burnt dead.

“A colleague of the Rev. Father identified as Father Collins was equally shot in the shoulder while trying to escape from the scene.

“Police tactical teams attached to Kafin-Koro Div were immediately drafted to the scene, but the hoodlums had escaped before the arrival of the teams.

“The lifeless body of Father Isaac was recovered while Father Collins was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

“The Commissioner of Police, Niger State Command CP Ogundele Ayodeji had dispatched a reinforcement team to the area and effort is ongoing to apprehend the assailants as investigation into the unfortunate attack has commenced.”