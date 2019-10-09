Hundreds Of Transgender People Regret Changing Their Gender, Seek Help To Return To Their Original Gender (Video)

In the aftermath of media promotion of the transgender movement, many people now regret choosing a different gender and have begun detransitioning.

CBN News has reported on the growing trend of regret among people left in turmoil by their transgender transitions, but now there’s a new story that takes it to the next level.

Charlie Evans from the United Kingdom was born a female but lived as a male for 10 years, according to Sky News.

‘I Threw Transgender Away To Follow Jesus’ – Ex-Trans Woman

The 28-year-old then reversed course and detransitioned in 2018 and publicly shared her story about regretting the move to become a man.

Evans was shocked to see how many other young people were disappointed with their decision to transition to another gender.

“I’m in communication with 19 and 20-year-olds who have had full gender reassignment surgery who wish they hadn’t, and their dysphoria hasn’t been relieved, they don’t feel better for it,” she said.

In fact, the number is so large that Charlie says it’s in the “hundreds”.

Author Walt Heyer, who detransitioned back to a male 25 years ago, wrote the book Trans Life Survivors, drawing attention to dozens of people who refer to their sex-change surgery as “the biggest mistake of their lives,” CBN reports

Owner Of America’s Second Largest Porn Industry Encounters Jesus, Turns Pastor

As a public face of the movement, Heyer says he’s been contacted by hundreds of transgender regretters as well.



Heyer told CBN News, “It was becoming very clear that the surgery they call sex-change or gender reassignment is not a sex or gender change at all, but a means to living out a masquerade through the destruction of perfectly good sexual organs.”

“The surgery fixed nothing – it only masked and exacerbated deeper psychological problems,” Heyer added.

Jeffrey McCall struggled with homosexuality for years and felt that he was born into the wrong body.

McCall started living as a woman and going by the name Scarlet, which led to heavy drinking and soliciting his body.

Why I Left My Gay Life To Follow Jesus – Sarah Sedgwick

“I thought, I’m going to have the surgeries and transition into a woman and this is what’s going to make me happy. And during those years as Scarlet, I was beginning to be very promiscuous, very promiscuous where sometimes it was more than one guy a day. During those years, I also prostituted my body,” McCall said.

McCall confessed that his life was spiraling downward until God gave him a way out.

“I spoke to God, through my crying and weeping, and I said, ‘God, I know people live for you, not just go to church on Sunday, not just play a religious game, like something happened and their life was transformed.’ And I said, ‘Will I ever live for you?’ My voice went silent. My thoughts stopped. And I heard God say, ‘Yes, you will live for me’,” he concluded.

He’s now living as a Christian, helping others who face similar sexual struggles.

From Suicidal Transgender To Transformed: A Powerful Vision Of Jesus Set Me Free

While advocates push gender transition as the perfect solution for those struggling with gender dysphoria, the truth is that for many, the novelty of the transition eventually wears off.

“If more people were aware of the dark and troubled history of sex-reassignment surgery, perhaps we wouldn’t be so quick to push people toward it,” Heyer said.

He points out that those regretting the decision to change genders need people around them to restore their brokenness, provide emotional support and offer encouragement during their journey back.

Christian Soccer Player Refuses To Wear Gay Pride Jersey, Withdraws From National Team

Evans started the advocacy charity, ‘The Detransition Advocacy Network’ to support people who have decided not to transition or have stopped transitioning.